NC COVID-19 Feb. 14 update: Hospitalizations dip below 2,000 for first time in nearly three months

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hospitalization due to COVID-19 has dipped below 2,000 for the first time since November 30. Hospitalizations have been cut in half in the span of a month.

The peak of 3,992 hospitalizations came exactly one month ago, on January 14.

Currently, 1,989 patients are in hospitals, 112 fewer than a day ago, and the fewest since there were 1,956 on November 30.

There were 3,170 new cases reported Sunday, the fewest since last Tuesday.

Another 38 deaths were reported, the fewest since Monday when eight were reported.

The total number of deaths reported across the state now stands at 10,491.

The number of deaths reported daily is trending down.

The state has averaged 73 deaths reported each day over the past week. That average was 100 just over two weeks ago.

The percent positive is showing signs of stability. It’s at 6.5 percent based on testing from Friday. It’s the fourth straight day it’s been between 6 percent and 7 percent. It’s the first time it’s been that low for that long since early November.

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,594 cases – 39 deaths

Camden: 527 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,314 cases – 21 deaths

Currituck: 1,258 cases – 14 deaths

Dare: 1,810 cases – 8 deaths

Gates: 624 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,886 cases – 56 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,924 cases – 74 deaths

Perquimans: 845 cases – 6 deaths

