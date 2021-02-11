NC COVID-19 Feb. 11 update: Percent positive dips to lowest level in 3 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina’s daily percent positive of COVID-19 tests was the lowest reported number in three months.

Thursday’s reported percent positive, which is based on Tuesday’s data, is 5.9 percent – the lowest the state has seen since Nov. 6.

That is a drop of more than 1.5 percentage points from where it was Wednesday.

Hospitalizations continued to drop, reaching the lowest point since the early days of December.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,185 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday – a drop of 107 from Wednesday’s 2,292.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus climbed to 10,294 on Thursday – up by 113 from Wednesday.

It’s the second day in a row with at least 100 and the 13th time in 22 days with at least that many.

North Carolina reported 4,568 new cases, which is about 700 more than Wednesday, but the bigger trend is that the state’s seven-day rolling average dipped to its lowest point since Dec. 4.

It’s at 4,095 Thursday and was at 4,003 then.

Additionally, the state is reporting that nearly 730,454 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of Monday, February 8.

Gov. Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force held a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday during which, he announced that on Feb. 24, the state will expand vaccine eligibility to Group 3 — starting with educators and school personnel and expanding to additional Group 3 frontline workers on March 10.

Thursday Metrics

Total Cases: 810,466

Newly Reported Cases: 4,568

Completed Tests: 9,447,619

Currently Hospitalized: 2,185

Daily Percent Positive: 5.9%

Local Cases