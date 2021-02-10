NC COVID-19 Feb. 10 update: Cooper to hold briefing at 2 p.m. as hospitalizations continue to decline

App users click here to stream.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – Gov. Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force will share updates on COVID-19 Wednesday as the state continues to see a decline in patients hospitalized.

Cooper and the team are expected to speak at 2 p.m. which will be live-streamed at the top of this post.

He is also expected to announce a timeline for Group 3 vaccine rollout at some point this week.

As for the numbers, North Carolina has continued their downward turn, with 2,291 hospitalized Wednesday.

That marks the smallest number since Dec. 7 (2,247).

Wednesday’s number is 86 fewer than Tuesday, the only day in the past two weeks that saw an increase, however modest (7). Nearly 96 percent of hospitals across the state are reporting data.

Currently hospitalized

(Courtesy: NCDHHS)

Another 135 deaths were added, the first time since Friday that the state had more than 100 deaths reported.

It’s the 12th time in three weeks that 100 or more deaths were reported. That pushes the state’s total further past the 10,000 mark bringing North Carolina to 10,181.

The state added 3,833 new cases, a below-average number, but the more significant update is that the seven-day rolling average of 4,227 is at its lowest point since Dec. 4.

Here’s why it fell so far Wednesday: The huge number of 12,000 cases reported last Wednesday — which included about 7,000 old cases from FastMed clinics over the previous two months — dropped out of the seven-day window that is used to figure out the rolling average.

So with that number no longer in the mix to skew the figures, we are finally getting a more accurate measure of the seven-day trend.

Daily case report since beginning of pandemic

(Courtesy: NCDHHS)

The state’s percent positive dipped to 7.9 percent, based on testing from Monday.

It’s a drop of more than a percentage point from the 9.3 percent Tuesday and has been in the 7 percent range for five of the past seven days.

Additionally, the stat is reporting that nearly 730,454 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of Monday, February 8.

Wednesday Metrics

Total Cases: 805,898

Newly Reported Cases: 3,833

Completed Tests: 9,379,095

Currently Hospitalized: 2,291

Total Deaths: 10,181

Daily Percent Positive: 7.9%

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,578 cases – 39 deaths*

Camden: 505 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,290 cases – 21 deaths

Currituck: 1,202 cases – 14 deaths

Dare: 1,777 cases – 7 deaths

Gates: 599 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,869 cases – 56 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,858 cases – 74 deaths

Perquimans: 825 cases – 5 deaths

*Bertie County reported five additional deaths and Hertford reported one on Wednesday.