NC COVID-19 Dec. 9 Update: 7-day moving average of new cases, hospitalizations rise daily for nearly two weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 4,153 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That is the first time since early October that the number of new cases has been over 4,000.

In addition, the 7-day moving average of new cases has risen every day for nearly two weeks to the highest level in about a month.

Overall, the state has reported 1,562,663 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has dropped to 7.1%.

1,473 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – up 102 patients from yesterday. The number of people hospitalized has risen every day for almost two weeks.

25% of those are in the ICU, while 15% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 1.6% of those hospitalized are children.

State data shows that 73% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 69% of adults are fully vaccinated. 58% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 18,955 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 32 deaths reported in the past two days.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 1,158 – 18 deaths

Bertie 2,577 – 53 deaths

Camden 1,248 – 9 deaths

Chowan 2,406 – 43 deaths

Currituck 3,104 – 27 deaths

Dare 4,264 – 15 deaths

Hertford 2,926 – 72 deaths

Pasquotank 5,615 – 110 deaths

Perquimans 1,715 – 16 deaths