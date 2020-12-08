NC COVID-19 Dec. 8 update: Gov. Cooper to give Tuesday briefing after hospitalizations top 2,300 for first time, state surpasses 400,000 total cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 broke another record on Tuesday — topping 2,300 for the first time, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Gov. Roy Cooper and the coronavirus task force are set to provide an update on the state’s pandemic response on Tuesday as hospitalizations and cases continue to climb.

You can watch the coronavirus task force’s update live at 3 p.m. on WAVY-TV and online here.

According to data, hospitalizations due to the virus are at 2,373 — up 126 from Monday’s reported number of 2,247.

The state added 4,670 new daily COVID-19 cases, up slightly from Monday’s 4,372 cases. In total, North Carolina has reported 404,032 total confirmed cases.

The daily percent positive dropped slightly to 9.7 percent, NCDHHS reported. Today was the first time in a week that the percent positive was under 10. The last time the rate was under 10 was Nov. 28 when it clocked in at 9.1 percent.

Tuesday was the tenth day in a row with double-digit death totals. Another 45 deaths were reported today, and at least 40 have been reported on five of the last seven days. Overall, 5,605 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

This afternoon’s news conference comes as COVID-19 trends continue to head in the wrong direction in North Carolina. New records for cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all been set in the past week.

It’s unclear at this time exactly what the governor will say today, but Cooper hinted at possible new restrictions in a weekend tweet.

“We’re examining what action may be needed to protect North Carolinians, but we need everyone to wear masks and follow safety measures. Our actions right now are life or death,” he tweeted.

As for the latest COVID-19 numbers, among the most concerning for state health officials is hospitalizations. As of Tuesday afternoon, 2,373 people are fighting the virus in hospitals across the state.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie 983 cases – 26 deaths

983 cases – 26 deaths Camden 208 cases – 4 deaths

208 cases – 4 deaths Chowan 685 cases – 18 deaths

685 cases – 18 deaths Currituck 416 cases – 5 deaths

416 cases – 5 deaths Dare 731 cases — 4 deaths

731 cases — 4 deaths Gates 260 cases – 10 deaths

260 cases – 10 deaths Hertford 1,067 cases – 42 deaths

1,067 cases – 42 deaths Pasquotank 1,194 cases – 35 deaths

1,194 cases – 35 deaths Perquimans 376 cases – 4 deaths

For more on coronavirus in North Carolina, click here.