NC COVID-19 Dec. 7 Update: Over 2,100 new cases, nearly 70% of adult population fully vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 2,104 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.
Current hospitalizations are also up compared to the previous week with 1,376 patients currently hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 18,880 lives in North Carolina.
Overall, the state has reported 1,555,216 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 9.1%.
North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 1,150 – 18 deaths
Bertie 2,587 – 53 deaths
Camden 1,243 – 8 deaths
Chowan 2,402 – 43 deaths
Currituck 3,083 – 27 deaths
Dare 4,228 – 15 deaths
Hertford 2,916 – 72 deaths
Pasquotank 5,598 – 108 deaths
Perquimans 1,708 – 15 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 73%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 69%
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.