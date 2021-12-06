NC COVID-19 Dec. 6 Update: Over 2,100 new cases, positivity rate at 7.7%

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are down with 2,101 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.



Current hospitalizations are up compared to the previous week with 1,307 patients currently hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 18,860 lives in North Carolina.

The NCDHHS does not report COVID-19 metrics on the weekends. On Saturday, state heal officials saw 3,683 new cases and 2,784 news cases on Sunday

Overall, the state has reported 1,553,112 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 7.7%.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 1,145 – 18 deaths

Bertie 2,576 – 53 deaths

Camden 1,241 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,396 – 43 deaths

Currituck 3,077 – 27 deaths

Dare 4,218 – 15 deaths

Hertford 2,906 – 72 deaths

Pasquotank 5,593 – 108 deaths

Perquimans 1,705 – 15 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 72%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 69%

North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics.