NC COVID-19 Dec. 6 update: North Carolina sets new record for second day straight with over 6,400 new cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina once again reported a new record of COVID-19 cases with 6,438 recorded Sunday.
The new numbers break the previous record set the previous day with 6,018 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services completed over 64,000 cases in the last 24 hours. The state’s daily percent positive is on the rise with the current number at 10.4 %
State health officials say 20 new residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Currently, there 2,191 patients are in the hospital due to the virus.
Officials also added 27 new COVID-19 related deaths Sunday, adding to an overall number of 5,543 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.
Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:
- Bertie 968 cases – 26 deaths
- Camden 203 cases – 4 deaths
- Chowan 680 cases – 18 deaths
- Currituck 402 cases – 5 deaths
- Dare 718 cases — 4 deaths
- Gates 249 cases – 7 deaths
- Hertford 1,058 cases – 42 deaths
- Pasquotank 1,172 cases – 35 deaths
- Perquimans 371 cases – 4 deaths
