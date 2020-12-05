NC COVID-19 Dec. 5 update: North Carolina reports new record of more than 6,000 additional COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 6,018 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state Saturday.

Saturday is the first time more than 6,000 new cases were reported, a new record for N.C.

There have been nearly 17,000 new cases in the past three days, more than were reported in the first two and a half months of the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling average is also at a new record of 4,371

Another new record is the number of hospitalizations, now 2,171 across the state.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie 9347 cases – 25 deaths

9347 cases – 25 deaths Camden 198 cases – 4 deaths

198 cases – 4 deaths Chowan 669 cases – 18 deaths

669 cases – 18 deaths Currituck 388 cases – 5 deaths

388 cases – 5 deaths Dare 705 cases — 4 deaths

705 cases — 4 deaths Gates 245 cases – 7 deaths

245 cases – 7 deaths Hertford 1,024 cases – 42 deaths

1,024 cases – 42 deaths Pasquotank 1,150 cases – 35 deaths

1,150 cases – 35 deaths Perquimans 364 cases – 4 deaths

More people are checking into hospitals every day. The state tracks the number of COVID patients admitted to hospitals each day and the days with the four highest single-day totals have come in the most recent four days (Dec. 1-4). At least 265 new admissions every day, and nearly 300 both Thursday and Friday.

Another 49 deaths were reported, making it seven days in a row with at least 20 and four days in a row with at least 40. The death total is up to 5,516.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today released the following statement from NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.:

“In less than a week, we went from exceeding 5,000 new cases reported in one day to exceeding 6,000. This is very worrisome. We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing. This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now. We have record numbers of hospitalizations and people in the ICU. I am asking each North Carolinian to take personal responsibility for their actions and slowing the spread of this virus. Always wear a mask when with people you don’t live with, keep your distance from other people, and wash your hands often. We are looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives.” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D

For more on coronavirus in North Carolina, click here.