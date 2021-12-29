NC COVID-19 Dec. 29 Update: More than 9,300 new cases, positivity rate at 17.3%

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 9,377 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.



Hospitalizations are also on the rise compared to the previous week with 2,122 patients currently hospitalized in the state due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 19,339 lives in North Carolina.

Overall, the state has reported 1,648,922 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 17.3%.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 1,216 – 18 deaths

Bertie 2,656 – 27 deaths

Camden 1,315 – 9 deaths

Chowan 2,487 – 44 deaths

Currituck 3,256 – 27 deaths

Dare 4,604 – 15 deaths

Hertford 3,002 – 73 deaths

Pasquotank 5,785 – 110 deaths

Perquimans 1,799 – 16 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 74%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 69%

North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics.