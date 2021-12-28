NC COVID-19 Dec. 28 Update: Near 2K new cases, positivity rate at 21.9%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 3,698 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.



Hospitalizations are also on the increase compared to the previous week with 1,992 patients currently hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 19,070 lives in North Carolina.

Overall, the state has reported 1,639,545 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 21.9%.

The NCDHHS did not report COVID-19 metrics the last 6 days. Daily COVID-19 cases from Dec. 23 through Dec. 28 are included below:

Dec. 23: 5,770 cases

Dec. 24: 5,606 cases

Dec. 25: 6,985 cases

Dec. 26: 5,729 cases

Dec. 27: 4,469 cases

Dec. 28: 3,698 cases

North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 1,215 – 18 deaths

Bertie 2,656 – 27 deaths

Camden 1,313 – 9 deaths

Chowan 2,491 – 44 deaths

Currituck 3,254 – 27 deaths

Dare 4,604 – 15 deaths

Hertford 2,996 – 73 deaths

Pasquotank 5,768 – 110 deaths

Perquimans 1,795 – 16 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 74%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 69%