NC COVID-19 Dec. 28 update: Daily percent positivity rate hits 14.7%; hospitalizations increase again to new record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — Once again, North Carolina has set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, at least 3,192 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 — an increase of 64 from Sunday’s previous record of 3,128.

The state added 3,888 new daily laboratory-confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases in North Carolina to 520,716.

The daily percent positive, which is generated from Saturday’s numbers, jumped to 14.7 percent. The last time the daily percent positive hit this high was in April.

According to NCDHHS data, 6,561 have died due to the virus.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie: 1,167 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 272 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 805 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 612 cases – 11 deaths

Dare: 973 cases – 5 deaths

Hertford: 1,307 cases – 47 deaths

Gates: 341 cases – 12 deaths

Pasquotank: 1,714 cases – 43 deaths

Perquimans: 511 cases – 5 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.