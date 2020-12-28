NC COVID-19 Dec. 28 update: Daily percent positivity rate hits 14.7%; hospitalizations increase again to new record

North Carolina

by: , WNCN

Posted: / Updated:

Phlebotomist lab assistant Jennifer Cukati, right, and Registered Nurse Carina Klescewski, left, care for a COVID-19 patient inside the Sutter Roseville Medical Center ICU in Roseville, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. The patient came in the night before “code blue” and COVID-19 positive. His heart stopped and he had to be intubated, and is on a respirator. The state has recorded a half-million coronavirus cases in the last two weeks, and Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that a projection model shows California could be facing nearly 100,000 hospitalizations within a month. (Renee C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — Once again, North Carolina has set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, at least 3,192 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 — an increase of 64 from Sunday’s previous record of 3,128.

The state added 3,888 new daily laboratory-confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases in North Carolina to 520,716.

The daily percent positive, which is generated from Saturday’s numbers, jumped to 14.7 percent. The last time the daily percent positive hit this high was in April.

According to NCDHHS data, 6,561 have died due to the virus.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

  • Bertie: 1,167 cases – 27 deaths
  • Camden: 272 cases – 5 deaths
  • Chowan: 805 cases – 20 deaths
  • Currituck: 612 cases – 11 deaths
  • Dare: 973 cases – 5 deaths
  • Hertford: 1,307 cases – 47 deaths  
  • Gates: 341 cases – 12 deaths
  • Pasquotank: 1,714 cases – 43 deaths
  • Perquimans: 511 cases – 5 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10