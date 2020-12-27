NC COVID-19 Dec. 27 update: COVID-19 hospitalizations top 3,100 for 1st time

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — After the hospitalization situation was relatively stable for a few days, North Carolina saw a pretty big jump with 3,123 patients in hospitals across the state — an increase of 64 from yesterday’s revised total of 3,059 and the first time we’ve topped 3,100.

For the first time, North Carolina’s seven-day rolling average in hospitalizations has topped 3,000, reaching 3,030 today.



The percent positive took a pretty big jump as well, climbing to 11.9 percent based on testing results from Christmas Day. That’s the highest it’s been since Dec. 14 when the tests that day revealed a percent positive of 12.8 percent.



Another 23 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 6,549. That makes 189 deaths reported over the past four days, including the lump sum of 166 reported yesterday that covered three days’ worth of data.



The 2,898 new cases reported are the fewest in a day since Dec. 1 (2,883) and is less than half as many as were reported last Sunday (6,900). That is why the seven-day rolling average took a precipitous dip of about 600 today, down to 5,380.



Part of that might be a lag due to the long holiday weekend.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie: 1,162 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 270 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 801 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 609 cases – 11 deaths

Dare: 969 cases – 5 deaths

Hertford: 1,304 cases – 47 deaths

Gates: 339 cases – 12 deaths

Pasquotank: 1,693 cases – 43 deaths

Perquimans: 506 cases – 5 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.