NC COVID-19 Dec. 26 update: North Carolina surpasses 510K cases, over 3K residents currently hospitalized

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina health officials are reporting nearly 20,000 cases of COVID-19 Saturday after not reporting data the three previous days.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said on Dec. 23 that the NC COVID-19 Dashboards will not be updated for December 24 and 25 due to the state holiday.

On Saturday, state health officials reported a combined 19,419 cases of COVID-19 for the three previous days.

Currently, North Carolina has 513,930 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak in March.

Hospitalizations went down slightly with 20 fewer patients out of the hospital. However, COVID-19 hospitalization in the state remains high with 3,023 residents currently in the hospital due to the virus.

The two previous days also reported a combined 166 new COVID-19 related deaths. This adds up to an overall number of 6,526 deaths in the state overall.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie: 1,158 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 270 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 798 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 603 cases – 11 deaths

Dare: 955 cases – 5 deaths

Hertford: 1,302 cases – 44 deaths

Gates: 339 cases – 12 deaths

Pasquotank: 1,675 cases – 43 deaths

Perquimans: 503 cases – 5 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.