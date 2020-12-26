NC COVID-19 Dec. 26 update: North Carolina surpasses 510K cases, over 3K residents currently hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina health officials are reporting nearly 20,000 cases of COVID-19 Saturday after not reporting data the three previous days.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said on Dec. 23 that the NC COVID-19 Dashboards will not be updated for December 24 and 25 due to the state holiday.
On Saturday, state health officials reported a combined 19,419 cases of COVID-19 for the three previous days.
Currently, North Carolina has 513,930 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak in March.
Hospitalizations went down slightly with 20 fewer patients out of the hospital. However, COVID-19 hospitalization in the state remains high with 3,023 residents currently in the hospital due to the virus.
The two previous days also reported a combined 166 new COVID-19 related deaths. This adds up to an overall number of 6,526 deaths in the state overall.
Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:
- Bertie: 1,158 cases – 27 deaths
- Camden: 270 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 798 cases – 20 deaths
- Currituck: 603 cases – 11 deaths
- Dare: 955 cases – 5 deaths
- Hertford: 1,302 cases – 44 deaths
- Gates: 339 cases – 12 deaths
- Pasquotank: 1,675 cases – 43 deaths
- Perquimans: 503 cases – 5 deaths
To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.
