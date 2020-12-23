NC COVID-19 Dec. 23 update: Hospitalizations hit new record, over 5,600 cases reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting that the state has set yet another new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to data from the health department, at least 3,043 patients are in the hospital due to the virus – an increase of 42 from Tuesday’s record-setting number.

A total of 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reported data on Wednesday.

There are 411 empty staffed ICU beds in the state with 4,972 empty staff in-patient beds.

New daily cases increased for the second day in a row to 5,609. The state’s total number of cases is approaching 500,000 with 494,511 lab-confirmed cases.

Wednesday’s data shows a daily percent positive of 10.7 percent which is generated from Monday’s numbers.

Deaths attributed to the virus reached 6,360 on Wednesday.

Nearly 403,488 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus throughout the state.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie: 1141 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 259 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 768 cases – 19 deaths

Currituck: 579 cases – 11 deaths

Dare: 898 cases – 5 deaths

Hertford: 1264 cases – 44 deaths

Gates: 329 cases – 12 deaths

Pasquotank: 1,537 cases – 38 deaths

Perquimans: 475 cases – 5 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.