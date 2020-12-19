NC COVID-19 Dec. 19 update: 6,164 new COVID-19 cases reported in NC Saturday, hospitalizations remain above 2,800

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 6,164 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state Saturday, the sixth-highest single-day total since the pandemic began.



Saturday is the fifth straight day of more than 5,000 new cases.

The seven-day rolling average is now up to 6,070, another record high.

Another 59 deaths were reported, the fourth straight day with at least that many. Saturday’s total marks three full weeks with at least 10 deaths reported. At least 20 have been reported every day except one during that stretch. The death total has climbed to 6,184.

Hospitalizations remain high. Currently, 2,846 people are hospitalized, 18 fewer than Friday’s record high of 2,864. The state has averaged 2,732 patients in hospitals every day over the past week.

The percent positive went up to 11.3 percent based on testing results from Thursday. It has been at 10 percent or higher for 11 straight days and for 18 of the last 19 days.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie: 1,107 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 245 cases – 4 deaths

Chowan: 750 cases – 19 deaths

Currituck: 549 cases — 10 deaths

Dare: 840 cases – 5 deaths

Gates: 311 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,219 cases – 44 deaths

Pasquotank: 1,472 cases – 38 deaths

Perquimans: 445 cases – 4 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.