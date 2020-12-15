NC COVID-19 Dec. 15 update: Gov. Cooper to give Tuesday briefing as COVID-19 hospitalizations see sharp increase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina added another 5,236 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as hospitalizations increased sharply from Monday.
Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Tuesday on the state’s response to the pandemic.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,735 hospitalizations on Tuesday – up 183 from Monday’s 2,553.
NCDHHS also reported a daily positive percent rate of 10.9 percent on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, NCDHHS reported the state surpassed 445,000 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 446,601.
He latest executive order went into effect on Friday and included a 10 p.m. curfew.
Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:
- Bertie 1,063 cases – 25 deaths
- Camden 232 cases – 4 deaths
- Chowan 724 cases – 19 deaths
- Currituck 505 cases – 6 deaths
- Dare 803 cases — 4 deaths
- Gates 292 cases – 10 deaths
- Hertford 1,156 cases – 42 deaths
- Pasquotank 1,347 cases – 36 deaths
- Perquimans 415 cases – 4 deaths
To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.