NC COVID-19 Dec. 15 update: Gov. Cooper to give Tuesday briefing as COVID-19 hospitalizations see sharp increase

FILE – Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper will discuss the pandemic, education and his re-election bid in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 6. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina added another 5,236 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as hospitalizations increased sharply from Monday.

Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Tuesday on the state’s response to the pandemic.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,735 hospitalizations on Tuesday – up 183 from Monday’s 2,553.

NCDHHS also reported a daily positive percent rate of 10.9 percent on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, NCDHHS reported the state surpassed 445,000 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 446,601.

He latest executive order went into effect on Friday and included a 10 p.m. curfew.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie 1,063 cases – 25 deaths

1,063 cases – 25 deaths Camden 232 cases – 4 deaths

232 cases – 4 deaths Chowan 724 cases – 19 deaths

724 cases – 19 deaths Currituck 505 cases – 6 deaths

505 cases – 6 deaths Dare 803 cases — 4 deaths

803 cases — 4 deaths Gates 292 cases – 10 deaths

292 cases – 10 deaths Hertford 1,156 cases – 42 deaths

1,156 cases – 42 deaths Pasquotank 1,347 cases – 36 deaths

1,347 cases – 36 deaths Perquimans 415 cases – 4 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.