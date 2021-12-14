NC COVID-19 Dec. 14 Update: Positivity rate rises to 9.2%, Gov. Cooper to give Tuesday updates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with slightly down with 1,932 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.
Hospitalizations are up compared to the previous week with 1,575 patients currently hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 19,033 lives in North Carolina.
Overall, the state has reported 1,577,154 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 9.2%.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state’s COVID-19 task force are set to host a press conference Tuesday afternoon. State health officials will give an update regarding the latest COVID-19 metrics at 3 p.m.
WAVY News 10 will carry the conference online.
North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 1,177 – 18 deaths
Bertie 2,603 – 53 deaths
Camden 1,272 – 9 deaths
Chowan 2,411 – 44 deaths
Currituck 3,132 – 27 deaths
Dare 4,347 – 15 deaths
Hertford 2,937 – 73 deaths
Pasquotank 5,656 – 110 deaths
Perquimans 1,739 – 16 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 73%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 69%
