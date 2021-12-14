NC COVID-19 Dec. 14 Update: Positivity rate rises to 9.2%, Gov. Cooper to give Tuesday updates

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with slightly down with 1,932 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.



Hospitalizations are up compared to the previous week with 1,575 patients currently hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 19,033 lives in North Carolina.

Overall, the state has reported 1,577,154 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 9.2%.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state’s COVID-19 task force are set to host a press conference Tuesday afternoon. State health officials will give an update regarding the latest COVID-19 metrics at 3 p.m.

WAVY News 10 will carry the conference online.

North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will share updates on COVID-19 at 3:00 PM today.



Watch it LIVE on Gov. Cooper's Twitter and Facebook. pic.twitter.com/ZGSiemnerB — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 14, 2021

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 1,177 – 18 deaths

Bertie 2,603 – 53 deaths

Camden 1,272 – 9 deaths

Chowan 2,411 – 44 deaths

Currituck 3,132 – 27 deaths

Dare 4,347 – 15 deaths

Hertford 2,937 – 73 deaths

Pasquotank 5,656 – 110 deaths

Perquimans 1,739 – 16 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 73%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 69%