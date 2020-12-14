NC COVID-19 Dec. 14 update: Hospitalizations hit 2,553 in North Carolina, daily percent positive sits at 11.6 percent

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina again has set an all-time high for the number of patients in the hospital in relation to COVID-19.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there are 2,553 patients currently hospitalized.
Monday’s data shows a daily percent positive of 11.6 percent – the highest since it hit 12.2 percent on Dec. 7.
More than 6 million tests have now been completed.
Another 4,770 lab-confirmed cases were added to the state’s total on Monday – which is the lowest daily total since Dec. 8’s 4,670.
The number of deaths being attributed to the virus is now up to 5,855.
Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:
- Bertie 1,055 cases – 26 deaths
- Camden 228 cases – 4 deaths
- Chowan 718 cases – 19 deaths
- Currituck 496 cases – 6 deaths
- Dare 802 cases — 4 deaths
- Gates 289 cases – 10 deaths
- Hertford 1,148 cases – 42 deaths
- Pasquotank 1,329 cases – 36 deaths
- Perquimans 413 cases – 4 deaths
To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.
