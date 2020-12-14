NC COVID-19 Dec. 14 update: Hospitalizations hit 2,553 in North Carolina, daily percent positive sits at 11.6 percent

Dr. Joseph Varon, right, leads a team as they try to save the life of a patient unsuccessfully inside the Coronavirus Unit at United Memorial Medical Center, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Houston. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the second-largest state in the U.S. have more than doubled in the last two weeks. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina again has set an all-time high for the number of patients in the hospital in relation to COVID-19.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there are 2,553 patients currently hospitalized.

Monday’s data shows a daily percent positive of 11.6 percent – the highest since it hit 12.2 percent on Dec. 7.

More than 6 million tests have now been completed.

Another 4,770 lab-confirmed cases were added to the state’s total on Monday – which is the lowest daily total since Dec. 8’s 4,670.

The number of deaths being attributed to the virus is now up to 5,855.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie 1,055 cases – 26 deaths

1,055 cases – 26 deaths Camden 228 cases – 4 deaths

228 cases – 4 deaths Chowan 718 cases – 19 deaths

718 cases – 19 deaths Currituck 496 cases – 6 deaths

496 cases – 6 deaths Dare 802 cases — 4 deaths

802 cases — 4 deaths Gates 289 cases – 10 deaths

289 cases – 10 deaths Hertford 1,148 cases – 42 deaths

1,148 cases – 42 deaths Pasquotank 1,329 cases – 36 deaths

1,329 cases – 36 deaths Perquimans 413 cases – 4 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.