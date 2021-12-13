NC COVID-19 Dec. 13 Update: Over 2,100 new cases, current hospitalization rises to 1,550

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with slightly down with 2,168 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.



Hospitalizations are up compared to the previous week with 1,550 patients currently hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 19,010 lives in North Carolina.

Overall, the state has reported 1,575,222 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 8.8%.

The NCDHHS does not report COVID-19 metrics on the weekends. On Saturday, state health officials saw 3,776 cases, and 3,009 cases on Sunday.

North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 1,173 – 18 deaths

Bertie 2,601 – 53 deaths

Camden 1,271 – 9 deaths

Chowan 2,409 – 44 deaths

Currituck 3,125 – 27 deaths

Dare 4,328 – 15 deaths

Hertford 2,937 – 72 deaths

Pasquotank 5,653 – 110 deaths

Perquimans 1,739 – 16 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 73%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 69%