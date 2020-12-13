NC COVID-19 Dec. 13 update: North Carolina sets second-highest record COVID-19 daily increase with nearly 7,000 new cases

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, file photo, resident physician Leslie Bottrell stands outside a room at an Intensive Care Unit as a nurse suctions the lungs of a COVID-19 patient at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. A U.S. government report says death rates are 12 times higher for coronavirus patients with chronic illnesses than for others who become infected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Monday, June 15 highlights the dangers posed by these conditions. They include heart disease, diabetes and chronic lung ailments, such as asthma or emphysema. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day on Sunday. There were 6,819 new cases reported.

North Carolina averaged nearly 6,000 cases per day over the past week, with the 7-day rolling average reaching a record high of 5,944.

The state is averaging about 1,200 more cases per day than a week ago, when that average was 4,745 cases per day.

For the first time in nearly two weeks, the state did not set a record number of hospitalizations.

Currently, there are 2,520 people in hospitals, 25 fewer than Saturday. Sunday is the first time in 10 days that the number of hospitalized patients decreased from one day to the next.



The percent positive is up to 11.6 percent based on Friday’s testing results. Sunday is the fifth straight day and the 12th time in 13 days that it’s been in double figures.

There were 27 more deaths reported, making it the 15th straight day of at least 10 and the sixth straight day with at least 25.

The state has averaged 40 deaths per day over the past week. The total number of deaths is up to 5,823.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s modified stay at home order is slated to go into effect Friday – enacting a curfew and other public health restrictions.

On Tuesday, Cooper announced he was signing Executive Order 181 which is effective Friday at 5 p.m. through at least Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

The executive order states all individuals must “stay at home or the place they will remain for the night” from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Certain businesses must close between those curfew hours – those businesses include bars, entertainment venues, parks, museums, and aquariums.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie 1,041 cases – 26 deaths

1,041 cases – 26 deaths Camden 226 cases – 4 deaths

226 cases – 4 deaths Chowan 712 cases – 19 deaths

712 cases – 19 deaths Currituck 487 cases – 6 deaths

487 cases – 6 deaths Dare 794 cases — 4 deaths

794 cases — 4 deaths Gates 283 cases – 10 deaths

283 cases – 10 deaths Hertford 1,141 cases – 42 deaths

1,141 cases – 42 deaths Pasquotank 1,312 cases – 36 deaths

1,312 cases – 36 deaths Perquimans 413 cases – 4 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.