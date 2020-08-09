RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — In North Carolina, about 1,109 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 11:55 a.m. Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state reported that 5,773 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 13,202 are in use. 6,334 are either unreported or unstaffed.
There have been 1,986,548 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 8% of those tests have been positive.
The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 136,218, and 2,168 people have died.
Here are the latest numbers in local counties:
- Gates: 45 cases — 2 deaths
- Dare: 209 cases — 2 deaths
- Currituck: 73 cases
- Pasquotank: 401 cases — 20 deaths
- Perquimans: 86 cases — 2 deaths
- Bertie: 272 cases — 5 deaths
- Hertford: 334 cases — 11 deaths
- Chowan: 157 cases — 1 death
- Camden: 72 cases — 2 deaths
For more from NCDHHS, click here.
As of Monday, Aug. 3, there have been 105,093 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
Close to 50% of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in NC were reported in July.
1,954 additional cases were reported by the NCDHHS on Friday July 31, which brought the total statewide to 122,148.
From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, NC saw a rise of 57,478 cases.
Latest Posts
- NC COVID-19 August 9 update: Number of cases passes 136,000, hospitalizations remain over 1,100
- California couple comes face-to-face with six-foot long snake in toilet
- One man dead, one man suffering life-threatening injuries following overnight crash in Hampton
- Virginia August 9 COVID-19 update: Statewide cases pass over 100K since start of outbreak
- 5.1 magnitude earthquake felt across North Carolina