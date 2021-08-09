NC COVID-19 August 9 update: Daily case increase rising fast as vaccinations remain stagnant, nearly 2K currently hospitalized

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 3,863 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalization is up with 1,946 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

The NCDHHS have stopped reporting COVID-19 metrics over the weekends. On Saturday, there were 5,046 cases reported along with 6,989 new cases on Sunday.

Overall, the state has reported 1,086,938 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 11.1%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,759 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 779 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,845 – 45 deaths

Camden 714 – 6 deaths

Chowan 1,587 – 37 deaths

Currituck 1,714 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,548 – 20 deaths

Hertford 2,158 – 64 deaths

Pasquotank 3,567 – 87 deaths

Perquimans 1,082 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 62%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 58%