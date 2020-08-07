NC COVID-19 August 7 update: 1,545 cases, third consecutive day reporting over 40 new deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – The latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show that the state is on its third consecutive day of reporting over 40 additional deaths.

NCDHHS reported 42 more deaths on Friday bringing the total to 2,134 across the state. The 1,545 new COVID-19 cases come from 35,062 additional tests and put the case total at 132,812. Hospitalizations remain steady at 1,123 — which is a slight decrease of 24 since Thursday.

To date, the state has completed 1,939,812 COVID-19 tests. The demographic data show that nearly 44% of the positive cases belong to the 25-49 age group which is about 58,184 cases.

Additionally, the state is reporting that as of Monday, August 3, about 105,093 are patients presumed to be recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to the website, these estimates are unrelated to the number of cases that “are or are not still infectious.” The estimated number of patients presumed to be recovered from symptoms from COVID-19 is used in combination with other measures to provide a general sense of how many people with COVID-19 have likely recovered from symptoms.

For more information, click here.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates: 46 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Dare: 206 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Currituck: 72 cases (+1 case)

Pasquotank: 388 cases — 19 deaths (+17 cases)

Perquimans: 80 cases — 2 deaths (+4 cases)

Bertie: 263 cases — 5 deaths

Hertford: 316 cases — 11 deaths (+3 cases)

Chowan: 150 cases — 1 death (+2 cases)

Camden: 68 cases — 2 deaths (+3 case)

For more from NCDHHS, click here.

Latest Posts