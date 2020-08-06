NC COVID-19 August 6 update: New cases pass 130,000, 42 additional deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – The latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show that the state has passed 130,000 laboratory-confirmed cases on Thursday.

NCDHHS reported 42 more deaths bringing the total to 2,092 across the state since the pandemic began. This is the second consecutive day that new deaths reported are above 40.

The 1,979 new COVID-19 cases come from 31,082 new tests, and put the case total at 131,267. Hospitalizations remain steady at 1,147 — which is a slight decrease of 20 since Wednesday.

To date, the state has completed 1,904,750 COVID-19 tests. The demographic data show that nearly 44% of the positive cases belong to the 25-49 age group.

As the cases and deaths continue to rise, Gov. Roy Cooper announced during a Wednesday afternoon briefing that North Carolina will remain in phase 2 of reopening until at least September 11.

“Hospital administrators and health care providers continue to express concerns that unless the spread of COVID-19 is limited, existing health care facilities and resources may be insufficient to care for those who become sick,” the latest executive order said.

Additionally, the state is reporting that as of Monday, August 3, about 105,093 are patients presumed to be recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to the website, these estimates are unrelated to the number of cases that “are or are not still infectious.” The estimated number of patients presumed to be recovered from symptoms from COVID-19 is used in combination with other measures to provide a general sense of how many people with COVID-19 have likely recovered from symptoms.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates: 45 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 205 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Currituck: 71 cases

Pasquotank: 371 cases — 19 deaths (+11 cases, 2 deaths)

Perquimans: 76 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Bertie: 263 cases — 5 deaths (+9 cases)

Hertford: 313 cases — 11 deaths (+3 cases)

Chowan: 148 cases — 1 death (+3 cases)

Camden: 65 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

