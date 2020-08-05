NC COVID-19 August 5 update: 1,127 new cases reported, 40 additional deaths; Gov. Cooper to hold briefing at 4 p.m.

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – Following Tropical Storm Isaias, the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows that the state has 1,127 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24-hours.

According to NCDHHS statistics, 40 more deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,050 across the state since the pandemic began.

The total number of cases in the state sits at 129,288 and the additional 1,127 comes from 19,642 tests. Hospitalizations remain steady at 1,167 — which is an increase of one since Tuesday.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to give a briefing Wednesday at 4 p.m. regarding the state’s COVID-19 response and the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Additionally, the state is reporting that as of Monday, August 3, about 105,093 are patients presumed to be recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to the website, these estimates are unrelated to the number of cases that “are or are not still infectious.” The estimated number of patients presumed to be recovered from symptoms from COVID-19 is used in combination with other measures to provide a general sense of how many people with COVID-19 have likely recovered from symptoms.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates: 46 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Dare: 203 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Currituck: 71 cases

Pasquotank: 360 cases — 17 deaths

Perquimans: 74 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Bertie: 254 cases — 5 deaths

Hertford: 310 cases — 11 deaths (+3 cases)

Chowan: 145 cases — 1 death (+1 case)

Camden: 64 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

