NC COVID-19 August 5 update: 1,127 new cases reported, 40 additional deaths; Gov. Cooper to hold briefing at 4 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – Following Tropical Storm Isaias, the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows that the state has 1,127 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24-hours.
According to NCDHHS statistics, 40 more deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,050 across the state since the pandemic began.
The total number of cases in the state sits at 129,288 and the additional 1,127 comes from 19,642 tests. Hospitalizations remain steady at 1,167 — which is an increase of one since Tuesday.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to give a briefing Wednesday at 4 p.m. regarding the state’s COVID-19 response and the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.
Additionally, the state is reporting that as of Monday, August 3, about 105,093 are patients presumed to be recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
According to the website, these estimates are unrelated to the number of cases that “are or are not still infectious.” The estimated number of patients presumed to be recovered from symptoms from COVID-19 is used in combination with other measures to provide a general sense of how many people with COVID-19 have likely recovered from symptoms.
For more information, click here.
Here are the latest numbers in local counties:
- Gates: 46 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)
- Dare: 203 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)
- Currituck: 71 cases
- Pasquotank: 360 cases — 17 deaths
- Perquimans: 74 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)
- Bertie: 254 cases — 5 deaths
- Hertford: 310 cases — 11 deaths (+3 cases)
- Chowan: 145 cases — 1 death (+1 case)
- Camden: 64 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)
For more from NCDHHS, click here.
