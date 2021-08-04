NC COVID-19 August 4 update: Over 3,400 new cases, 1,580 patients currently hospitalized, Gov. Cooper to give briefing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper along with the state’s Covornavirus Task Force is slated to give a media briefing Wednesday afternoon as the state’s COVID-19 metrics continue to rise.



The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday as cases and hospitalizations go up.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 3,413 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalization is up with 1,580 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

Overall, the state has reported 1,062,300 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 10.8%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,700 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Gov. Cooper’s media briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch the coverage here.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 765 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,819 – 45 deaths

Camden 709 – 6 deaths

Chowan 1,557 – 37 deaths

Currituck 1,672 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,437 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,146 – 64 deaths

Pasquotank 3,531 – 87 deaths

Perquimans 1,067 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 61%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 58%