NC COVID-19 August 30 Update: Over 4,500 new cases, more than 3,500 currently hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 4,569 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations are up with 3,509 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus.

Overall, the state has reported 1,208,303 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 14.5%.

Over the weekend, North Carolina reported over 14,400 new cases: 7,594 cases on Saturday and 6,844 cases on Sunday.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 14,412 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 849 – 13 deaths

Bertie 2,048 – 46 deaths

Camden 797 – 7 deaths

Chowan 1,769 – 37 deaths

Currituck 1,950 – 17 deaths

Dare 2,993 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,335 – 65 deaths

Pasquotank 3,3,907 – 88 deaths

Perquimans 1,194 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 65%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 60%