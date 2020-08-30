NC COVID-19 August 30 update: North Carolina reports over 1,000 new cases with 40 additional deaths

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,051 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday statewide along with 40 deaths related to the virus.

From 25,124 tests conducted, over 1,000 new people in North Carolina have reported testing positive for COVID-19 Sunday.

The latest comes just a day after the state recorded its highest number of daily case increase. North Carolina saw over 2,500 new cases Saturday, the highest single-day total statewide since the beginning of the outbreak.

The percent positive is now 8.8 percent, up from 8.4 percent reported Saturday.

Adults between the ages of 18-24 make up 16 percent of the new cases, two percentage points higher than last week.

Hospitalizations in the state dropped slightly with 917 people currently hospitalized due to the virus.

Here are the numbers from local counties:

Gates 85 cases — 3 deaths

85 cases — 3 deaths Dare 242 cases — 2 deaths

242 cases — 2 deaths Currituck 96 cases

96 cases Pasquotank 546 cases — 23 deaths

546 cases — 23 deaths Perquimans 135 cases — 2 deaths

135 cases — 2 deaths Bertie 427 cases — 6 deaths

427 cases — 6 deaths Hertford 542 cases — 14 deaths

542 cases — 14 deaths Chowan 214 cases — 2 deaths

214 cases — 2 deaths Camden 97 cases — 3 deaths

