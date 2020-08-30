NC COVID-19 August 30 update: North Carolina reports over 1,000 new cases with 40 additional deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,051 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday statewide along with 40 deaths related to the virus.
From 25,124 tests conducted, over 1,000 new people in North Carolina have reported testing positive for COVID-19 Sunday.
The latest comes just a day after the state recorded its highest number of daily case increase. North Carolina saw over 2,500 new cases Saturday, the highest single-day total statewide since the beginning of the outbreak.
The percent positive is now 8.8 percent, up from 8.4 percent reported Saturday.
Adults between the ages of 18-24 make up 16 percent of the new cases, two percentage points higher than last week.
Hospitalizations in the state dropped slightly with 917 people currently hospitalized due to the virus.
Here are the numbers from local counties:
- Gates 85 cases — 3 deaths
- Dare 242 cases — 2 deaths
- Currituck 96 cases
- Pasquotank 546 cases — 23 deaths
- Perquimans 135 cases — 2 deaths
- Bertie 427 cases — 6 deaths
- Hertford 542 cases — 14 deaths
- Chowan 214 cases — 2 deaths
- Camden 97 cases — 3 deaths
