NC COVID-19 August 3 update: Hospitalizations drop to lowest number in weeks

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, medical personnel work in the emergency department at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan in New York. As coronavirus rages out of control in other parts of the U.S., New York is offering an example after taming the nation’s deadliest outbreak this spring — but also trying to prepare in case another surge comes. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 1,057 on Monday – the lowest number since July 10.

On July 10, there were 1,046 reported hospitalizations, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Monday’s data shows a continued downward trajectory of hospitalizations since the state’s record high of 1,236 on July 29.

A total of 91 percent of hospitals reported data on July 29. On Monday, NCHHS said 79 percent of hospitals reported numbers.

NCDHHS reported an additional 1,313 lab-confirmed cases on Monday bringing the overall total number of cases to 126,532.

The number of new daily cases is the lowest since 1,268 were reported on July 20.

More than 1.8 million tests have been completed.

The number of deaths across the state attributed to the virus continued to increase on Monday.

An additional 13 deaths reported on Monday bring the total to 1,982.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates: 42 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Dare: 202 cases — 2 deaths (+3 cases, +1 death)

Currituck: 70 cases

Pasquotank: 359 cases — 17 deaths (+8 cases)

Perquimans: 71 cases — 2 deaths (+4 cases)

Bertie: 249 cases — 5 deaths (+2 cases)

Hertford: 295 cases — 11 deaths (+12 cases)

Chowan: 144 cases — 1 death (+6 cases)

Camden: 63 cases — 2 deaths

For more from NCDHHS, click here.

