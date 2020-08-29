NC COVID-19 August 29 Update: North Carolina reports highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, Va. (WAVY/WNCN) — The highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began was reported Saturday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 2,585 new cases were reported, shattering the previous record by 104. The previous record was set on July 18.

Adults between the ages of 18-24 make up 16 percent of the new cases, two percentage points higher than last week.

The percent positive is now 8.4 percent, up from 6.5 percent reported Friday.

Another 31 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 2,683. That’s slightly above the average of nearly 30 over the previous four days.

There are currently 965 people hospitalized, a slight decrease of five from Friday. The number of people hospitalized has decreased slightly on three of the last four days.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers from local counties:

Gates 83 cases– 3 deaths

83 cases– 3 deaths Dare 241 cases — 2 deaths

241 cases — 2 deaths Currituck 96 cases

96 cases Pasquotank 544 cases– 23 deaths

544 cases– 23 deaths Perquimans 133 cases — 2 deaths

133 cases — 2 deaths Bertie 413 cases– 6 deaths

413 cases– 6 deaths Hertford 531 cases — 14 deaths

531 cases — 14 deaths Chowan 211 cases — 2 deaths

211 cases — 2 deaths Camden 96 cases — 3 deaths

