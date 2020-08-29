NC COVID-19 August 29 Update: North Carolina reports highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, Va. (WAVY/WNCN) — The highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began was reported Saturday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 2,585 new cases were reported, shattering the previous record by 104. The previous record was set on July 18.

Adults between the ages of 18-24 make up 16 percent of the new cases, two percentage points higher than last week.

The percent positive is now 8.4 percent, up from 6.5 percent reported Friday.

Another 31 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 2,683. That’s slightly above the average of nearly 30 over the previous four days.

There are currently 965 people hospitalized, a slight decrease of five from Friday. The number of people hospitalized has decreased slightly on three of the last four days.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers from local counties:

  • Gates 83 cases– 3 deaths
  • Dare 241 cases — 2  deaths
  • Currituck 96 cases
  • Pasquotank 544 cases– 23 deaths
  • Perquimans 133 cases — 2 deaths
  • Bertie 413 cases– 6 deaths
  • Hertford 531 cases — 14 deaths
  • Chowan 211 cases — 2 deaths
  • Camden 96 cases — 3 deaths

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10