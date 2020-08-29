RALEIGH, Va. (WAVY/WNCN) — The highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began was reported Saturday.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 2,585 new cases were reported, shattering the previous record by 104. The previous record was set on July 18.
Adults between the ages of 18-24 make up 16 percent of the new cases, two percentage points higher than last week.
The percent positive is now 8.4 percent, up from 6.5 percent reported Friday.
Another 31 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 2,683. That’s slightly above the average of nearly 30 over the previous four days.
There are currently 965 people hospitalized, a slight decrease of five from Friday. The number of people hospitalized has decreased slightly on three of the last four days.
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers from local counties:
- Gates 83 cases– 3 deaths
- Dare 241 cases — 2 deaths
- Currituck 96 cases
- Pasquotank 544 cases– 23 deaths
- Perquimans 133 cases — 2 deaths
- Bertie 413 cases– 6 deaths
- Hertford 531 cases — 14 deaths
- Chowan 211 cases — 2 deaths
- Camden 96 cases — 3 deaths
Latest Posts
- Georgia inmates save deputy’s life after he suffers stroke on patrol
- NC COVID-19 August 29 Update: North Carolina reports highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases
- Off-duty Chesapeake firefighter rescues two dogs from garage fire
- Virginia COVID-19 August 29 update: Over 1,200 new cases with 18 additional deaths
- Mathews County Schools asks for recommendations following vote to rename Lee-Jackson Elementary School