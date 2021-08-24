NC COVID-19 August 24 update: Over 4,600 new cases, positivity close to 15%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 4,623 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations are up with 3,342 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus.
Overall, the state has reported 1,166,441 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 14.7%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 14,152 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 826 – 13 deaths
Bertie 1,965 – 46 deaths
Camden 763 – 7 deaths
Chowan 1,694 – 37 deaths
Currituck 1,854 – 17 deaths
Dare 2,863 – 10 deaths
Hertford 2,276 – 65 deaths
Pasquotank 3,787 – 88 deaths
Perquimans 1,150 – 11 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 64%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 59%
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.