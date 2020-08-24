NC COVID-19 August 24 update: Fewest tests processed since early June, hospitalizations up 50

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department Health and Human Services reported an additional 1,283 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon.
North Carolina now has a overall total of 156,396 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak.
State health officials also reported 4 additional COVID-19-related deaths to an overall total of 2,535.
Over 9,200 completed tests were added to a statewide total of 2,078,472. Monday is also the second time since June 1 that there haven’t been at least 10,000 tests recorded.
It’s the third day in a row that there was a day-over-day drop in confirmed cases, but Monday’s numbers could be a result of how few tests were processed.
After showing a significant drop of hospitalizations Sunday, state health officials say 50 additional residents have gone to the hospital on Monday due to COVID-19.
Monday is the third straight day with fewer than 1,000 reported as being hospitalized. It’s the first time this has happened since the state first surpassed 1,000 hospitalizations on July 9.
There has also been a change in how NCDHHS is tracking the percent positive. Monday is the first time the department has calculated that number out to the tenths of a percent. Monday’s percent positive sits at 7.3, an increase from yesterday’s 6.6 percent.
Four more deaths were reported due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths in North Carolina is now at 2,535. The previous two Mondays saw four deaths and one death reported.
These are the latest numbers from local counties:
- Gates 75 cases — 2 deaths
- Dare 232 cases — 2 deaths
- Currituck 89 cases
- Pasquotank 513 cases — 22 deaths
- Perquimans 105 cases — 2 deaths
- Bertie 362 cases — 5 deaths
- Hertford 467 cases — 12 deaths
- Chowan 186 cases — 2 deaths
- Camden 87 cases — 2 deaths
