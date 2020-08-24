NC COVID-19 August 24 update: Fewest tests processed since early June, hospitalizations up 50

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department Health and Human Services reported an additional 1,283 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

North Carolina now has a overall total of 156,396 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak.

State health officials also reported 4 additional COVID-19-related deaths to an overall total of 2,535.

Over 9,200 completed tests were added to a statewide total of 2,078,472. Monday is also the second time since June 1 that there haven’t been at least 10,000 tests recorded.

It’s the third day in a row that there was a day-over-day drop in confirmed cases, but Monday’s numbers could be a result of how few tests were processed.

After showing a significant drop of hospitalizations Sunday, state health officials say 50 additional residents have gone to the hospital on Monday due to COVID-19.

Monday is the third straight day with fewer than 1,000 reported as being hospitalized. It’s the first time this has happened since the state first surpassed 1,000 hospitalizations on July 9.

There has also been a change in how NCDHHS is tracking the percent positive. Monday is the first time the department has calculated that number out to the tenths of a percent. Monday’s percent positive sits at 7.3, an increase from yesterday’s 6.6 percent.

Four more deaths were reported due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths in North Carolina is now at 2,535. The previous two Mondays saw four deaths and one death reported.

These are the latest numbers from local counties:

Gates 75 cases — 2 deaths

75 cases — 2 deaths Dare 232 cases — 2 deaths

232 cases — 2 deaths Currituck 89 cases

89 cases Pasquotank 513 cases — 22 deaths

513 cases — 22 deaths Perquimans 105 cases — 2 deaths

105 cases — 2 deaths Bertie 362 cases — 5 deaths

362 cases — 5 deaths Hertford 467 cases — 12 deaths

467 cases — 12 deaths Chowan 186 cases — 2 deaths

186 cases — 2 deaths Camden 87 cases — 2 deaths

