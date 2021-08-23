NC COVID-19 August 23 update: Over 5,100 new cases, nearly 3,200 currently hospitalized

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 5,184 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations are up with 3,197 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus.

Overall, the state has reported 1,161,818 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 13.1%.

Over the weekend, North Carolina reported over 11,700 new cases: 4,996 cases on Saturday and 6,744 cases on Sunday.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 14,120 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 823 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,963 – 46 deaths

Camden 732 – 6 deaths

Chowan 1,690 – 37 deaths

Currituck 1,843 – 17 deaths

Dare 2,841 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,272 – 65 deaths

Pasquotank 3,776 – 88 deaths

Perquimans 1,146 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 64%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 59%