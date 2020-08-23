NC COVID-19 August 23 update: North Carolina reports significant drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina saw a significant drop in the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

Nearly 100 fewer hospitalizations were reported. According to the NCDHHS, 898 people were in hospitals on Sunday, compared to 996 reported Saturday. This is the lowest number of hospitalizations since June 29, when there were 843.

There were 1,472 new cases reported Sunday.

Ten deaths were reported, bringing the total to 2,531. It’s the highest number of deaths reported on a Sunday since April 26, when 10 also were reported.

There were 21,567 tests completed and the percent positive is at 7 percent for the third straight day after hitting 8 percent Thursday.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

  • Gates 72 cases — 2 deaths
  • Dare 230 cases  – 2 deaths
  • Currituck 89 cases  
  • Pasquotank 507 cases — 22 deaths  
  • Perquimans 102 cases — 2 deaths
  • Bertie 359 cases — 5 deaths
  • Hertford 462 cases — 12 deaths
  • Chowan 182 cases — 2 deaths
  • Camden 85 cases — 2 deaths  

