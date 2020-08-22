NC COVID-19 August 22 update: North Carolina reports over 1,700 new cases with 24 additional deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The state reported 1,729 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, 279 fewer cases than Friday.
The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases that have been reported across the state is 153,641.
A total of 2,052,118 test were completed and processed.
Hospitalizations dropped by 19 on Saturday. Currently, 996 people are hospitalized, down from 1,015 reported Friday.
An additional 24 deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,521.
Here are the latest numbers from local counties:
- Gates 71 cases — 2 deaths
- Dare 225 cases – 2 deaths
- Currituck 89 cases
- Pasquotank 504 cases — 22 deaths
- Perquimans 101 cases — 2 deaths
- Bertie 354 cases — 5 deaths
- Hertford 450 cases — 12 deaths
- Chowan 176 cases — 2 deaths
- Camden 84 cases — 2 deaths
