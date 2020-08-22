NC COVID-19 August 22 update: North Carolina reports over 1,700 new cases with 24 additional deaths

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The state reported 1,729 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, 279 fewer cases than Friday.

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases that have been reported across the state is 153,641.

A total of 2,052,118 test were completed and processed.

Hospitalizations dropped by 19 on Saturday. Currently, 996 people are hospitalized, down from 1,015 reported Friday.

An additional 24 deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,521.

Here are the latest numbers from local counties:

Gates 71 cases — 2 deaths

71 cases — 2 deaths Dare 225 cases – 2 deaths

225 cases – 2 deaths Currituck 89 cases

89 cases Pasquotank 504 cases — 22 deaths

504 cases — 22 deaths Perquimans 101 cases — 2 deaths

101 cases — 2 deaths Bertie 354 cases — 5 deaths

354 cases — 5 deaths Hertford 450 cases — 12 deaths

450 cases — 12 deaths Chowan 176 cases — 2 deaths

176 cases — 2 deaths Camden 84 cases — 2 deaths

