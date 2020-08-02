NC COVID-19 August 2 Update: North Carolina passes 125,000 cases, over 1,300 additional cases reported Sunday

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, Va. (WAVY/FOX46) — The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

1,341 more cases and five additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 125,219 confirmed cases and 1,964 related deaths statewide.

Hospitalizations remained flat with 1,142 patients currently in the hospital. More than 1.8 million tests have been administered.

State emergency management leaders are right now juggling the pandemic with an impending tropical storm. Gov. Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of the anticipated Monday arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias along the Carolina coast. Cooper will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“The storm is more complicated because of Covid-19. Monday and Tuesday already pose a threat of rip currents and increased tropical storm force winds. The Emergency Management Team is already activated for Covid-19. I’ve declared a state of Emergency. Please follow any evacuation orders that have been issued.”

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates: 43 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 199 cases — 1 death (+1 case)

Currituck: 70 cases

Pasquotank: 351 cases — 17 deaths

Perquimans: 67 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Bertie: 247 cases — 5 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death)

Hertford: 283 cases — 11 deaths (+6 cases)

Chowan: 138 cases — 1 death (+12 cases)

Camden: 63 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

