NC COVID-19 August 2 Update: North Carolina passes 125,000 cases, over 1,300 additional cases reported Sunday

RALEIGH, Va. (WAVY/FOX46) — The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.
1,341 more cases and five additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 125,219 confirmed cases and 1,964 related deaths statewide.
Hospitalizations remained flat with 1,142 patients currently in the hospital. More than 1.8 million tests have been administered.
State emergency management leaders are right now juggling the pandemic with an impending tropical storm. Gov. Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of the anticipated Monday arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias along the Carolina coast. Cooper will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
“The storm is more complicated because of Covid-19. Monday and Tuesday already pose a threat of rip currents and increased tropical storm force winds. The Emergency Management Team is already activated for Covid-19. I’ve declared a state of Emergency. Please follow any evacuation orders that have been issued.”
Here are the latest numbers in local counties:
- Gates: 43 cases — 2 deaths
- Dare: 199 cases — 1 death (+1 case)
- Currituck: 70 cases
- Pasquotank: 351 cases — 17 deaths
- Perquimans: 67 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases)
- Bertie: 247 cases — 5 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death)
- Hertford: 283 cases — 11 deaths (+6 cases)
- Chowan: 138 cases — 1 death (+12 cases)
- Camden: 63 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)
