NC COVID-19 August 2 update: Nearly 2,200 new cases, positivity rate nearing 11%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 2,190 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalization is up with 1,359 patients hospitalized due to the virus.
Health officials from the NCDHHS have stopped reporting COVID-19 metrics on the weekends. On Sunday, North Carolina saw 3,302 new cases, and Saturday had 3,131 cases.
Overall, the state has reported 1,056,699 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 10.6%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,670 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 764 – 13 deaths
Bertie 1,816 – 45 deaths
Camden 709 – 6 deaths
Chowan 1,551 – 37 deaths
Currituck 1,658 – 16 deaths
Dare 2,409 – 10 deaths
Hertford 2,137 – 64 deaths
Pasquotank 3,518 – 87 deaths
Perquimans 1,063 – 11 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 61%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 58%