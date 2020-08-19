NC COVID-19 August 19 update: 1,153 new cases, 35 additional deaths; Gov. Cooper to hold 2 p.m. briefing

App users click here to watch live.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services officials reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths on Wednesday.
The 1,153 new cases from 26,974 additional tests put the state at a total of 147,932 cases.
Completed tests have nearly doubled since Tuesday’s report of 10,048 and the new number puts the state at 1,978,094 completed tests.
A total of 2,431 deaths in North Carolina are being attributed to the virus.
Hospitalizations are declining with 25 fewer people hospitalized since Tuesday’s report. The state is close to dipping below 1,000 hospitalizations as they sit at 1,001 today.
Here are the latest numbers from local counties:
- Gates 60 cases — 2 deaths
- Dare 216 cases — 2 deaths
- Currituck 85 cases
- Pasquotank 464 cases — 21 deaths
- Perquimans 94 cases — 2 deaths
- Bertie 328 cases — 5 deaths
- Hertford 420 cases — 12 deaths
- Chowan 168 cases — 2 deaths
- Camden 82 cases — 2 deaths
As of Monday, August 17, the state reports that 127,749 patients are presumed to be recovered from symptoms from COVID-19.
NCDHHS revised the testing numbers retroactively for the previous few days — Monday’s total had been the smallest since June 8 but it was updated to 12,570.
And the percent positive remained at 7% for the third consecutive day after it was at 6% for eight straight days.
