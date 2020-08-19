NC COVID-19 August 19 update: 1,153 new cases, 35 additional deaths; Gov. Cooper to hold 2 p.m. briefing

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services officials reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths on Wednesday.

The 1,153 new cases from 26,974 additional tests put the state at a total of 147,932 cases.

Completed tests have nearly doubled since Tuesday’s report of 10,048 and the new number puts the state at 1,978,094 completed tests.

A total of 2,431 deaths in North Carolina are being attributed to the virus.

Hospitalizations are declining with 25 fewer people hospitalized since Tuesday’s report. The state is close to dipping below 1,000 hospitalizations as they sit at 1,001 today.

Here are the latest numbers from local counties:

Gates 60 cases — 2 deaths

60 cases — 2 deaths Dare 216 cases — 2 deaths

216 cases — 2 deaths Currituck 85 cases

85 cases Pasquotank 464 cases — 21 deaths

464 cases — 21 deaths Perquiman s 94 cases — 2 deaths

s 94 cases — 2 deaths Bertie 328 cases — 5 deaths

328 cases — 5 deaths Hertford 420 cases — 12 deaths

420 cases — 12 deaths Chowan 168 cases — 2 deaths

168 cases — 2 deaths Camden 82 cases — 2 deaths

As of Monday, August 17, the state reports that 127,749 patients are presumed to be recovered from symptoms from COVID-19.

NCDHHS revised the testing numbers retroactively for the previous few days — Monday’s total had been the smallest since June 8 but it was updated to 12,570.

And the percent positive remained at 7% for the third consecutive day after it was at 6% for eight straight days.

