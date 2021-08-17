NC COVID-19 August 17 update: Over 3,500 new cases, positivity rate at 13.5%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 3,575 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations are up with 2,828 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus.

Overall, the state has reported 1,125,987 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 13.5%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,895 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 800 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,896 – 46 deaths

Camden 734 – 6 deaths

Chowan 1,636 – 37 deaths

Currituck 1,777 – 17 deaths

Dare 2,706 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,221 – 65 deaths

Pasquotank 3,662 – 87 deaths

Perquimans 1,113 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 63%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 58%