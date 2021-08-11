NC COVID-19 August 11 update: Nearly 5K new cases, hospitalization climbs to over 2,300

Dr. Joseph Varon, right, leads a team as they try to save the life of a patient unsuccessfully inside the Coronavirus Unit at United Memorial Medical Center, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Houston. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the second-largest state in the U.S. have more than doubled in the last two weeks. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up, with 4,963 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations are up with 2,304 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus.

Overall, the state has reported 1,094,886 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 12.8%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,790 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. Wednesday saw 22 additional COVID-19-related deaths.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 782 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,850 – 45 deaths

Camden 717 – 6 deaths

Chowan 1,595 – 37 deaths

Currituck 1,733 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,597 – 20 deaths

Hertford 2,169 – 64 deaths

Pasquotank 3,597 – 87 deaths

Perquimans 1,088 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 62%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 58%