NC COVID-19 August 11 update: Nearly 5K new cases, hospitalization climbs to over 2,300

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up, with 4,963 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations are up with 2,304 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus.
Overall, the state has reported 1,094,886 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 12.8%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,790 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. Wednesday saw 22 additional COVID-19-related deaths.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 782 – 13 deaths
Bertie 1,850 – 45 deaths
Camden 717 – 6 deaths
Chowan 1,595 – 37 deaths
Currituck 1,733 – 16 deaths
Dare 2,597 – 20 deaths
Hertford 2,169 – 64 deaths
Pasquotank 3,597 – 87 deaths
Perquimans 1,088 – 11 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 62%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 58%