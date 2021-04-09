NC COVID-19 April 9 update: Hospitalizations decrease for 2nd day in a row, 2,509 new cases reported

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting another 2,509 new COVID-19 cases on April 8. Hospitalizations decreased for the second day in a row.

According to April 8 data from the health department, at least 977 patients are in the hospital due to the virus – a decrease of 33 from April 7.

A total of 96% of the state’s hospitals reported data on Thursday.

There are 559 empty staffed ICU beds in the state with 5,235 empty staff in-patient beds.

New daily cases increased to 2,509. The state’s total number of cases is now at 929,406.

Wednesday’s data shows a daily percent positive of 4.6%.

Deaths attributed to the virus reached 12,248 on Friday.

At least 887,724 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus throughout the state.

The percentage of the adult population that’s partially vaccinated is at 40%. The fully-vaccinated population is at 28.4%.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Gates 706- 12 deaths

Bertie 1,710 – 43 deaths

Camden 630 – 5 deaths

Chowan 1,400 – 22 deaths

Currituck 1,475 – 15 deaths

Dare 2016– 8 deaths

Hertford 2,026– 63 deaths

Pasquotank 3,208 – 80 deaths

Perquimans 945 – 9 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.