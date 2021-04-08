NC COVID-19 April 8 update: Hospitalizations hover around 1,000, 2,087 new cases reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting another 2,087 new COVID-19 cases on April 8. Hospitalizations are hovering just over 1,000..

According to April 7 data from the health department, at least 1,004 patients are in the hospital due to the virus – a decrease of 21 from April 6.

A total of 96% of the state’s hospitals reported data on Wednesday.

There are 591 empty staffed ICU beds in the state with 5,288 empty staff in-patient beds.

New daily cases increased to 2,087. The state’s total number of cases is now at 926,897.

Wednesday’s data shows a daily percent positive of 5.1%.

Deaths attributed to the virus reached 12,224 on Thursday.

At least 887,724 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus throughout the state.

The percentage of the adult population that’s partially vaccinated is at 39.5%. The fully-vaccinated population is at 27.5%.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Gates 704- 12 deaths

Bertie 1,708 – 43 deaths

Camden 629 – 5 deaths

Chowan 1,400 – 22 deaths

Currituck 1,469 – 15 deaths

Dare 2014– 8 deaths

Hertford 2,022– 63 deaths

Pasquotank 3,205 – 80 deaths

Perquimans 943 – 9 deaths

