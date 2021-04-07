NC COVID-19 April 7 update: New cases, hospitalizations back above 1k

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/ FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

1,380 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, raising the state tally to 924,810.

1,025 patients are currently in the hospital. The infection rate now stands at 6.7%. 12,212 related fatalities have been confirmed to date.

As of Monday, April 5, 887,724 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.

All adults in North Carolina are now eligible to receive the vaccine, as Governor Cooper accelerated vaccine access for Group 5.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Gates : 704 cases – 12 deaths

: 704 cases – 12 deaths Bertie : 1,706 cases – 43 deaths

: 1,706 cases – 43 deaths Camden : 628 cases – 5 deaths

: 628 cases – 5 deaths Chowan : 1,399 cases – 22 deaths

: 1,399 cases – 22 deaths Currituck : 1,469 cases –15 deaths

: 1,469 cases –15 deaths Dare : 2,012 cases – 8 deaths

: 2,012 cases – 8 deaths Hertford : 2,018 cases – 63 deaths

: 2,018 cases – 63 deaths Pasquotank : 3,202 cases – 80 deaths

: 3,202 cases – 80 deaths Perquimans: 943 cases – 9 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.