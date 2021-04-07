NC COVID-19 April 7 update: New cases, hospitalizations back above 1k

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/ FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
1,380 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, raising the state tally to 924,810.
1,025 patients are currently in the hospital. The infection rate now stands at 6.7%. 12,212 related fatalities have been confirmed to date.
As of Monday, April 5, 887,724 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.
All adults in North Carolina are now eligible to receive the vaccine, as Governor Cooper accelerated vaccine access for Group 5.
Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:
- Gates: 704 cases – 12 deaths
- Bertie: 1,706 cases – 43 deaths
- Camden: 628 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 1,399 cases – 22 deaths
- Currituck: 1,469 cases –15 deaths
- Dare: 2,012 cases – 8 deaths
- Hertford: 2,018 cases – 63 deaths
- Pasquotank: 3,202 cases – 80 deaths
- Perquimans: 943 cases – 9 deaths
To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.