NC COVID-19 April 6 update: Cases dip below 900 for just the 2nd time since October

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

The percentage of the total population in the state that is fully vaccinated is at least 25.7 percent.

870 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours raising the state tally to 923,430. On March 13, 892 daily cases were reported and on October 4, 610 were reported.

982 patients are currently in the hospital. The infection rate rose for the second straight day and now stands at 7%. 12,189 related fatalities have been confirmed to date.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Gates : 704 cases – 12 deaths

: 704 cases – 12 deaths Bertie : 1,705 cases – 43 deaths

: 1,705 cases – 43 deaths Camden : 628 cases – 5 deaths

: 628 cases – 5 deaths Chowan : 1,398 cases – 22 deaths

: 1,398 cases – 22 deaths Currituck : 1,469 cases –15 deaths

: 1,469 cases –15 deaths Dare : 2,012 cases – 8 deaths

: 2,012 cases – 8 deaths Hertford : 2,016 cases – 63 deaths

: 2,016 cases – 63 deaths Pasquotank : 3,201 cases – 79 deaths

: 3,201 cases – 79 deaths Perquimans: 943 cases – 9 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.