NC COVID-19 April 5 update: Over 25% of North Carolinians fully vaccinated

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WJZY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

1,054 new cases were reported Monday raising the state tally to 922,560 related cases. Currently, 907 patients are in the hospital. 12,173 related fatalities have been reported. The infection rate remained steady at six percent.

Over 25 percent of North Carolinians have been fully vaccinated so far.

Spring break is underway for many schools across the state and pandemic-restricted travel has picked up over the last few days with airlines reporting nearly ten times the amount of flights than this time last year.

A record four million-plus vaccines were administered over a 24-hour period this weekend and the U.S. is now averaging over three million vaccinations per day, the CDC said on Saturday.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Gates : 704 cases – 12 deaths

: 704 cases – 12 deaths Bertie : 1,704 cases – 43 deaths

: 1,704 cases – 43 deaths Camden : 627 cases – 5 deaths

: 627 cases – 5 deaths Chowan : 1,398 cases – 22 deaths

: 1,398 cases – 22 deaths Currituck : 1,469 cases –15 deaths

: 1,469 cases –15 deaths Dare : 2,010 cases – 8 deaths

: 2,010 cases – 8 deaths Hertford : 2,014 cases – 63 deaths

: 2,014 cases – 63 deaths Pasquotank : 3,199 cases – 79 deaths

: 3,199 cases – 79 deaths Perquimans: 942 cases – 9 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.