NC COVID-19 April 26 update: Over 1,300 new cases, 30% of total population is fully vaccinated

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

30% of the total population in North Carolina is fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations continue to remain over 1,000 with 1,067 current patients.

1,334 more cases have been reported in the last 24 hours raising the state tally to 962,623 cases statewide. The infection rate currently stands at 6.5%.

The CDC and FSA announced last week they are set to resume the distribution of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine after questions about side effects including blood clots. “We’re confident that the Jansen covid-19 vaccine meets our robust standards for safety effectiveness and quality,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Gates 725 – 13 deaths

725 – 13 deaths Bertie 1,740 – 43 deaths

1,740 – 43 deaths Camden 650 – 5 deaths

650 – 5 deaths Chowan 1,440 – 22 deaths

1,440 – 22 deaths Currituck 1,507 –16 deaths

1,507 –16 deaths Dare 2,073 – 10 deaths

2,073 – 10 deaths Hertford 2,072 – 63 deaths

2,072 – 63 deaths Pasquotank 3,283 – 80 deaths

3,283 – 80 deaths Perquimans 981 – 9 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.