NC COVID-19 April 24 updates: More than 8,000 confirmed cases; Gov. Cooper to hold 2 p.m. briefing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reports that the state has more than 8,000 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of April 24.

More than 100,000 coronavirus tests have been completed in North Carolina since the start of the pandemic, according to NCDHHS. There are now 8,052 confirmed cases of the virus.

A total of 269 deaths are being blamed on the virus, which is an increase of 16 from the previous day’s numbers, and there are 477 current hospitalizations.

Seven counties do not have any confirmed cases of the virus – Camden, Hyde, Graham, Swain, Madison, Yancey and Avery. Mecklenburg County has reported the highest county number, with 1,407 confirmed cases.

Data shows 85% of COVID-19-related deaths across the state are patients 65 or older. No one under the age of 25 has died in connection with the virus.

Here’s the current county-by-county breakdown in the WAVY TV viewing area:

Bertie County: 33 cases, 1 death (2 new cases)

Chowan County: 6 cases, 0 deaths

Currituck County: 2 cases, 0 deaths

Dare County: 12 cases, 1 death (1 new case)

Gates County: 6 cases, 0 deaths

Hertford County: 17 cases, 1 death (3 new cases)

Northampton County: 79 cases, 3 deaths (5 new cases, 1 new death)

Pasquotank County: 34 cases, 1 death (1 new case)

Perquimans County: 10 cases, 0 death (2 new cases)

Gov. Roy Cooper has another planned COVID-19 live briefing planned for Friday at 2 p.m. WAVY News 10 will carry it live online at this link.

On Thursday, the governor extended his stay-at-home order until May 8.

Today, he is expected to provide an update pertaining to schools. There will be education leaders at the briefing.

.@NC_Governor, education leaders and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a briefing on COVID-19 updates at 2 p.m. today. Watch the live stream in English and Spanish here: https://t.co/IRzO85YCMx pic.twitter.com/Si0FLhbcK2 — NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) April 24, 2020

