NC COVID-19 April 22 update: 2,236 new coronavirus cases, daily percent positive at 4.9%

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

36.8% of North Carolina’s adult population has been fully vaccinated so far, and 47.5% of the adult population has gotten at least one vaccine dose.

2,236 more cases are being reported since yesterday raising the state total to 954,765. Hospitalizations remain up after dipping earlier this month to numbers under 1,000. They currently stand at 1,149 patients.

The daily percent positive is 4.9% and there were 25 additional deaths reported, meaning there are 12,505 COVID-related fatalities.

Gov. Roy Cooper has said that he believes by June 1 all social distancing restrictions will be lifted, other than the mask mandate.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Gates 723 –12 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.