NC COVID-19 April 21 update: Hospitalizations remain up as NC targets June 1 for full reopening

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, medical personnel prone a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. When Gov. Gavin Newsom provided a dire view of California’s out-of-control surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations this week, he referred to projection models of future death and misery were becoming “alarmingly” more accurate. If true, then within a month the state’s hospitals could be overflowing with 75,000 patients, about five times the current level and an average of 400 people will die every day. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

35.8 percent of North Carolina’s adult population has been fully vaccinated so far.

1,963 more cases are being reported since yesterday raising the state total to 952,529. Hospitalizations remain up after dipping under 1,000 and currently stand at 1,168 patients.

The infection rate is 7% and a sobering 43 additional deaths were reported meaning there are 12,480 related fatalities.

Two separate news conferences on Wednesday featured Roy Cooper in the afternoon and Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris, both speaking about the pandemic.

Cooper said that he believes by June 1 all social distancing restrictions will be lifted, other than the mask mandate. Harris said that while she is concerned about COVID-19 data trending in the wrong direction, she said the county has seen major improvements at long-term care facilities, which at one point accounted for more than 50% of coronavirus fatalities.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Gates : 723 cases – 12 deaths

: 723 cases – 12 deaths Bertie : 1,729 cases – 43 deaths

: 1,729 cases – 43 deaths Camden : 646 cases – 5 deaths

: 646 cases – 5 deaths Chowan : 1,428 cases – 22 deaths

: 1,428 cases – 22 deaths Currituck : 1,497 cases –15 deaths

: 1,497 cases –15 deaths Dare : 2,055 cases – 9 deaths

: 2,055 cases – 9 deaths Hertford : 2,056 cases – 63 deaths

: 2,056 cases – 63 deaths Pasquotank : 3,251 cases – 80 deaths

: 3,251 cases – 80 deaths Perquimans: 974 cases – 9 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.